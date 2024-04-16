Diversified Portfolios Inc. Decreases Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of DFAT stock traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $50.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,609. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $41.16 and a 12-month high of $54.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.