Diversified Portfolios Inc. Grows Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,507 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 1.5% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc. owned 0.25% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $9,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,404.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 740.0% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $56.43. 270,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,731. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $50.65 and a twelve month high of $59.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.80.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

