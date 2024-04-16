Diversified Portfolios Inc. Has $2.28 Million Position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,882 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 8,722.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,726,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661,363 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 752.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 20,507 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 366.5% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 264,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,673,000 after purchasing an additional 207,433 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AVUV stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,229,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,862. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.66 and a 200-day moving average of $84.82. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $68.60 and a 52 week high of $94.09.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

