Diversified Portfolios Inc. Has $239,000 Stock Holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lessened its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. owned about 0.07% of Avantis Real Estate ETF worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 60.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 586.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVRE traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.04. 397,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.52. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $43.95.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Profile

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

