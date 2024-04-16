Diversified Portfolios Inc. Purchases Shares of 20,399 Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2024

Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTESFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. owned approximately 1.22% of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTES. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $200,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.05. 25,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,224. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.00 and a 52 week high of $101.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.33.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.