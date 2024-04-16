Diversified Portfolios Inc. Purchases Shares of 20,399 Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. owned approximately 1.22% of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTES. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $200,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.05. 25,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,224. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.00 and a 52 week high of $101.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.33.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.