Diversified Portfolios Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,975 Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 836.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Stock Down 2.3 %

ENB stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.97. The company had a trading volume of 8,654,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,387,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.66. The company has a market capitalization of $70.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $40.30.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

