Diversified Portfolios Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.3% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,470,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063,767 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,206,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,980,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,400 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,445,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,971,000 after purchasing an additional 33,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,106,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,256,090,000 after purchasing an additional 164,788 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,203,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,504,715. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.97 and a 200-day moving average of $190.52. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

