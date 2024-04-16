Diversified Portfolios Inc. Sells 106 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. cut its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 0.9% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MDY traded down $2.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $521.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,055,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,306. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $532.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $495.22. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $424.22 and a 12 month high of $558.34. The company has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.