Diversified Portfolios Inc. Sells 255 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. reduced its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of BATS:ICF traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.80. 212,485 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.04. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

