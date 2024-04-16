Diversified Portfolios Inc. Sells 6,227 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,227 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $95.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,565,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,355,154. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.54. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $100.42.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

