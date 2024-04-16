Diversified Portfolios Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MKT Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,075,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $82.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,082,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,742,979. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.03 and its 200 day moving average is $76.35. The company has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.10. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $63.10 and a 1 year high of $85.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

