DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,370,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the March 15th total of 17,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on DKNG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.93.

DraftKings Trading Up 2.8 %

DKNG traded up $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.94. 10,563,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,856,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.78. The firm has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.68 and a beta of 1.86. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $49.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.24% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. DraftKings’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DraftKings will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $7,564,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,815,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,309,698.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $29,543,509.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,622,291.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $7,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,815,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,309,698.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,596,101 shares of company stock worth $65,685,509 over the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 233.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

