ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Stock Price Down 3.5%

ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2 – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €6.50 ($6.91) and last traded at €6.55 ($6.97). Approximately 47,390 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 156,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.79 ($7.22).

The stock has a market cap of $415.01 million, a PE ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €5.49.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and sells systems and components for the automotive industry in Germany, the Asia-Pacific, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

