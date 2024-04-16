Ergo Price Tops $1.53 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 16th. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $1.53 or 0.00002398 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $114.11 million and $425,927.65 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,786.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $488.14 or 0.00766209 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.85 or 0.00125332 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009243 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00041213 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.47 or 0.00190659 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00038767 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.48 or 0.00105914 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 74,680,464 coins and its circulating supply is 74,680,410 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars.

