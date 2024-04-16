Fetch.ai (FET) One Day Trading Volume Tops $283.87 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $2.05 or 0.00003197 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and approximately $283.87 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00054305 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00008391 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00019118 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00012711 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006256 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 848,485,280 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

