Fetch.ai Trading Down 20% Over Last 7 Days (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.08 or 0.00003254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $1.77 billion and approximately $287.72 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 20% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00054542 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00008593 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00019235 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00012808 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006067 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000134 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 848,485,180 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

