Financial Strategies Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 29,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 30,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

FMB stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.87. 175,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,817. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.08 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.64.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

