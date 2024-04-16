Financial Strategies Group Inc. Has $503,000 Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000.

BATS:HYD traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.26. 641,630 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1942 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

