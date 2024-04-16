Financial Strategies Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,331 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VO traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $235.99. 575,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,290. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $250.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.58. The company has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

