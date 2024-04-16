Financial Strategies Group Inc. Sells 845 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. trimmed its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,123 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,794,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,066,000 after buying an additional 62,674 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $5,261,000. Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,000,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,731,000 after buying an additional 141,410 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 199.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 374,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after buying an additional 249,356 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 120,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 303,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $377,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 568,222 shares in the company, valued at $7,483,483.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,809.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,241 shares of company stock worth $1,360,359. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. DA Davidson raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.97.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.04. 18,830,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,509,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $14.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.07.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading

