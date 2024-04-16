Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Short Interest Down 13.2% in March

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the March 15th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Price Performance

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.29. The stock had a trading volume of 62,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,390. The company has a market capitalization of $121.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.81. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $21.57.

Get Global X Video Games & Esports ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Video Games & Esports ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 641.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 456.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

About Global X Video Games & Esports ETF

The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Video Games & Esports index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies in video games and esports industry. HERO was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.