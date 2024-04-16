GraniteShares Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 74,924 Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 74,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000. Fidus Investment accounts for 1.3% of GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. GraniteShares Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Fidus Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDUS. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Fidus Investment by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 171,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 38,846 shares during the period. Melia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,532,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Fidus Investment by 698.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 8,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Fidus Investment in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FDUS traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $19.50. The stock had a trading volume of 196,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,974. The company has a market capitalization of $612.89 million, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.39. Fidus Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $21.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.35.

Fidus Investment Increases Dividend

Fidus Investment ( NASDAQ:FDUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $36.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.83 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 59.28% and a return on equity of 12.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidus Investment Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.33%. This is an increase from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 59.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

