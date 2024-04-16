GraniteShares Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,994 shares during the period. SLR Investment makes up 1.3% of GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in SLR Investment were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in SLR Investment in the third quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in SLR Investment in the first quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SLR Investment in the third quarter worth $28,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in SLR Investment in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in SLR Investment in the second quarter worth $30,000. 35.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

SLR Investment Price Performance

SLRC stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.80. 142,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.03. SLR Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $15.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.11.

SLR Investment Announces Dividend

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $59.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SLR Investment

In other SLR Investment news, insider Michael S. Gross purchased 22,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.74 per share, with a total value of $356,290.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,804,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,888,496.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael S. Gross purchased 46,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $721,048.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,735,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,676,490.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael S. Gross purchased 22,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.74 per share, for a total transaction of $356,290.64. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,804,860 shares in the company, valued at $59,888,496.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 109,336 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,539 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLRC. B. Riley raised their target price on SLR Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on SLR Investment from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLR Investment

SLR Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.