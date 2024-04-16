GraniteShares Advisors LLC Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,062 shares during the period. Black Stone Minerals comprises approximately 1.3% of GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,004,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,656 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 12,416.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,587,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,123 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,152,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,445,000 after acquiring an additional 812,840 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 0.3% during the third quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,032,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 29.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 196,837 shares during the last quarter. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals Stock Performance

NYSE:BSM traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $15.53. The stock had a trading volume of 317,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,914. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.92. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $18.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.51.

Black Stone Minerals Dividend Announcement

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 70.46% and a return on equity of 42.38%. The company had revenue of $190.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.23%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 101.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Black Stone Minerals news, Director D Mark Dewalch acquired 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $50,277.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 320,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,144.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

View Our Latest Report on Black Stone Minerals

About Black Stone Minerals

(Free Report)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.