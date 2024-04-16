GraniteShares Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,628 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSK. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 147.6% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

FSK traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $18.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,449,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,730. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.68. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.25.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The company had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.39 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 38.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSK. Compass Point downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Hovde Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $136,729.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,454. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

