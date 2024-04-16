GraniteShares Advisors LLC Makes New $1.48 Million Investment in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 79,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000. NuStar Energy accounts for 1.3% of GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 1,610.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 6,952.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 2,390.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NuStar Energy in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.43.

NuStar Energy Stock Performance

NS traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $20.37. 674,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,498. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.18 and a 200-day moving average of $20.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.70. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $24.50.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $451.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.69 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 107.61% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NuStar Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 225.35%.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation, terminalling, and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Further Reading

