GraniteShares Advisors LLC Takes Position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 149,356 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II accounts for 1.4% of GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCT. Realta Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 14,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $9,339,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 2.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 220,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FCT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.19. 114,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,286. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $10.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.97.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

