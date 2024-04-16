Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Short Interest Update

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,360,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the March 15th total of 7,690,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Harmonic Price Performance

NASDAQ:HLIT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.23. 1,733,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,950,557. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $18.43. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.75.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.98 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLIT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Harmonic from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Harmonic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

Insider Transactions at Harmonic

In other news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 14,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $201,738.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 156,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 14,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $201,738.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 156,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $1,291,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 302,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,901,582.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,122. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmonic

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Harmonic by 237.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Harmonic by 2,615.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Harmonic by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Harmonic by 411.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Harmonic by 239.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

See Also

