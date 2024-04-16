Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Short Interest Update

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 215,800 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the March 15th total of 205,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haynes International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Haynes International by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Haynes International by 352.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 21,225 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Haynes International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Haynes International by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 24,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 13,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Haynes International by 484.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Haynes International in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haynes International in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Noble Financial lowered shares of Haynes International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Haynes International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of HAYN stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $60.53. The stock had a trading volume of 196,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,738. Haynes International has a twelve month low of $41.15 and a twelve month high of $60.86. The firm has a market cap of $773.57 million, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.52.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.10). Haynes International had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $147.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Haynes International will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haynes International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.99%.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

