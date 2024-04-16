Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the March 15th total of 3,210,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 525,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare Services Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 145,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 12.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,259,000. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Healthcare Services Group Price Performance

Shares of HCSG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.60. The stock had a trading volume of 325,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,330. Healthcare Services Group has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $15.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.53 million, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.66.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $423.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

