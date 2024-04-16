HealthInvest Partners AB Acquires New Shares in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,000. IQVIA accounts for approximately 1.9% of HealthInvest Partners AB’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IQVIA news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,610,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at $5,031,894. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $10,331,003. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.20. 920,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.50. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.42 and a 52-week high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $243.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.10.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on IQVIA from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.80.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

