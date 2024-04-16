HealthInvest Partners AB Buys New Stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000. Cytokinetics accounts for about 0.8% of HealthInvest Partners AB’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 99,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 26,297 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth about $46,308,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,743,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,498,000 after purchasing an additional 472,595 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,099,000.

NASDAQ:CYTK traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.00. 973,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,093,333. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.98 and a 1-year high of $110.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.93 and a 200 day moving average of $57.85.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 million. Cytokinetics’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.45) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $1,017,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,971,111.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $1,017,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,971,111.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $2,585,576.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,337,758.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,814 shares of company stock worth $9,605,955. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CYTK. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group downgraded Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

