HealthInvest Partners AB Invests $4.52 Million in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 88,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,000. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 3.6% of HealthInvest Partners AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,751,000 after acquiring an additional 21,451,006 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,830,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $401,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,360 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $86,965,000. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,777.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,657,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,931,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,903,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $97.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $47.58 and a 12 month high of $70.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.29 and a 200 day moving average of $51.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 62.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Bank of America lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

