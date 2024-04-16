HealthInvest Partners AB Invests $877,000 in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $101.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.42.

Insider Activity at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 67,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $4,427,509.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,309 shares in the company, valued at $68,469,643.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 7,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $549,773.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,041. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 67,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $4,427,509.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,469,643.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,404 shares of company stock valued at $15,792,460 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Up 23.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI traded up $15.08 on Tuesday, hitting $79.84. 7,378,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,904. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $84.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.53. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of -54.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 30.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Further Reading

