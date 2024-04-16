HealthInvest Partners AB Makes New $669,000 Investment in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new position in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 24,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 27.9% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,876,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,418,000 after purchasing an additional 845,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Merus by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,885,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,045,000 after buying an additional 247,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Merus by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,735,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,497,000 after buying an additional 60,135 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of Merus by 90.0% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,996,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,084,000 after acquiring an additional 945,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 23.2% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,901,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,834,000 after acquiring an additional 358,175 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merus Price Performance

MRUS stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.31. 820,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,294. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.96 and its 200-day moving average is $32.74. Merus has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $52.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $8.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 352.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Merus will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Merus from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Merus from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Merus from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

