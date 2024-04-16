Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP) Short Interest Update

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 253,300 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the March 15th total of 292,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Himalaya Shipping

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Himalaya Shipping by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Himalaya Shipping by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Himalaya Shipping by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Himalaya Shipping by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Himalaya Shipping by 221.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 9,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.33% of the company’s stock.

Himalaya Shipping Stock Performance

HSHP stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.79. The company had a trading volume of 117,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,716. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average of $6.50. Himalaya Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.54.

Himalaya Shipping Dividend Announcement

Himalaya Shipping Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

