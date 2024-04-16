HWH International Inc. (NASDAQ:HWH) Short Interest Down 15.0% in March

HWH International Inc. (NASDAQ:HWH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the March 15th total of 18,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 407,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
HWH International Trading Down 12.2 %
NASDAQ:HWH traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.01. 38,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,209. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23. HWH International has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $15.04.
About HWH International
