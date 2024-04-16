HWH International Inc. (NASDAQ:HWH) Short Interest Down 15.0% in March

HWH International Inc. (NASDAQ:HWH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the March 15th total of 18,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 407,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HWH International Trading Down 12.2 %

NASDAQ:HWH traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.01. 38,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,209. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23. HWH International has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $15.04.

About HWH International

HWH International Inc operates a marketplace to provide products and services for health, wealth, and happiness. The company operates through HWH Marketplace, Hapi Cafés, Hapi Travel, and Hapi Wealth Builder segments. The HWH Marketplace segment provides products manufactured by its affiliate companies at a discounted price to its members.

