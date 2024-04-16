iExec RLC (RLC) Market Cap Tops $172.82 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $172.82 million and $8.35 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for about $2.39 or 0.00003733 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded down 30.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00010058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00010912 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001322 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,045.85 or 1.00131768 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00010843 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00010997 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 2.30312198 USD and is down -6.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $10,259,551.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

