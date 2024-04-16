Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Holdings Raised by Genworth Financial Inc

Genworth Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 455,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 9.0% of Genworth Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Genworth Financial Inc owned 0.31% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $28,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,831,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8,482.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,871,000 after acquiring an additional 972,908 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,584,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 539,472 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,246,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,887,000 after acquiring an additional 393,338 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,059,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,763. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.16. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $65.99.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.