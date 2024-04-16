iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Position Increased by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 32,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 69,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 68.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SHYG traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,314,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,923. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.30 and its 200 day moving average is $41.81. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $42.67.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.