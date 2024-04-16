iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 816.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,183 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.4% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.13. 3,062,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,636,336. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.61 and its 200-day moving average is $81.55. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $82.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

