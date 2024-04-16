iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Financial Strategies Group Inc.

Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.10. The company had a trading volume of 17,565,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,355,154. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $100.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.28 and a 200-day moving average of $96.54.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

