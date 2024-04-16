iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,680,000 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the March 15th total of 5,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,824,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ICLN stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $13.06. 4,998,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,907,138. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $19.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICLN. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,288.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,738,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,606,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181,102 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,815,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204,286 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,489,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,142 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 18,534.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 934,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,556,000 after acquiring an additional 929,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,285,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,013,000 after acquiring an additional 649,413 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

