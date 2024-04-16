iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 222.6% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $925,000. Main Street Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $708,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 210,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,864,000 after buying an additional 28,567 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.25. The company had a trading volume of 24,161,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,286,813. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $80.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.98.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

