iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVE stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,891. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.23 and a 1-year high of $187.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.27. The company has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

