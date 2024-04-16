JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA) Shares Purchased by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 756,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,415 shares during the period. JPMorgan Active Value ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Avior Wealth Management LLC owned about 8.62% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF worth $42,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000.

JAVA stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.91. The stock had a trading volume of 124,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,611. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.78. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $60.06.

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

