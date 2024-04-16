Lotus Technology (LOT) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Comparison

Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) is one of 671 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Lotus Technology to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Lotus Technology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Lotus Technology alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lotus Technology N/A -4.09% -39.40% Lotus Technology Competitors -34.70% -44.81% -0.04%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.4% of Lotus Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Lotus Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Lotus Technology has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lotus Technology’s competitors have a beta of 0.04, indicating that their average share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Lotus Technology and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lotus Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Lotus Technology Competitors 122 560 876 14 2.50

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 74.30%. Given Lotus Technology’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lotus Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lotus Technology and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lotus Technology $679.01 million -$742.00 million -13.02 Lotus Technology Competitors $1.12 billion -$60.22 million 47.63

Lotus Technology’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lotus Technology. Lotus Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Lotus Technology competitors beat Lotus Technology on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Lotus Technology

(Get Free Report)

Lotus Technology Inc. engagers in the design, development, and sale of sports luxury lifestyle battery electric vehicles. It offers electric sports car models, including Eletre and Emeya. The company is based in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Lotus Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lotus Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.