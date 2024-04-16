Macroview Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.0% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $102.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,319,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,464,063. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.79. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $111.16. The stock has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

