Macroview Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 738.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 562 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 157,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $17,536,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $629,000. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 35,423 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 31.1% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 908,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $100,893,000 after acquiring an additional 215,522 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.26 on Tuesday, reaching $168.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,262,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,612,844. The company has a market cap of $188.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.64. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $177.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.90.

Get Our Latest Report on QUALCOMM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,030,317.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,030,317.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $1,346,160.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 261,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,068,735.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,360 shares of company stock valued at $7,184,678. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.