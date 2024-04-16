Mathes Company Inc. Has $697,000 Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Mathes Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 360.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 10,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $16,029,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,235,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IWS stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.75. The company had a trading volume of 426,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,566. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $97.40 and a 52 week high of $125.64.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

